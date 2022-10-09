Ninneko (NINO) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Ninneko (NINO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Ninneko has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Ninneko token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Ninneko has a market cap of $197,819.14 and $12,575.00 worth of Ninneko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009807 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ninneko Profile

Ninneko launched on November 4th, 2021. Ninneko’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,904,273 tokens. Ninneko’s official Twitter account is @ninnekogame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ninneko is ninneko.com.

Buying and Selling Ninneko

According to CryptoCompare, “Ninneko (NINO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ninneko has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 64,904,273 in circulation. The last known price of Ninneko is 0.00307652 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,977.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ninneko.com/.”

