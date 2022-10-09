Nirvana ANA (ANA) Price Down 40.4% Over Last Week

Nirvana ANA (ANA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Nirvana ANA token can now be bought for $0.0962 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nirvana ANA has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nirvana ANA has a market capitalization of $228,878.00 and $41,074.00 worth of Nirvana ANA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nirvana ANA Token Profile

Nirvana ANA was first traded on April 6th, 2022. Nirvana ANA’s total supply is 1,032,297 tokens. Nirvana ANA’s official Twitter account is @nirvana_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nirvana ANA’s official website is nirvana.finance.

Nirvana ANA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nirvana ANA (ANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Nirvana ANA has a current supply of 1,032,297 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nirvana ANA is 0.09628591 USD and is down -6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $41,370.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nirvana.finance.”

