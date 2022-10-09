Nody Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $744.20 (NODY)

Nody (NODY) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Nody token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nody has a total market cap of $744.20 and approximately $14,505.00 worth of Nody was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nody has traded 57.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Nody

Nody’s genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Nody’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nody is nody.ai. The official message board for Nody is medium.com/@nody_ai. Nody’s official Twitter account is @nody_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nody is https://reddit.com/r/nody_ai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nody Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nody (NODY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nody has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nody is 0.00000748 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nody.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nody directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nody should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nody using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

