NoLimitCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,717.00 (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $282,715.29 and approximately $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 379.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is https://reddit.com/r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @nolimitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin (NLC) is a cryptocurrency . NoLimitCoin has a current supply of 1,050,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NoLimitCoin is 0.00063662 USD and is up 9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,928.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nolimitcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

