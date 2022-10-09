Nomad Exiles Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (PRIDE)

Nomad Exiles (PRIDE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Nomad Exiles has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nomad Exiles token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Nomad Exiles has a total market cap of $48,388.26 and approximately $18,396.00 worth of Nomad Exiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nomad Exiles alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nomad Exiles Token Profile

Nomad Exiles’ launch date was March 21st, 2022. Nomad Exiles’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Nomad Exiles’ official Twitter account is @nomadexiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nomad Exiles is pridemetaverse.io. Nomad Exiles’ official message board is www.youtube.com/channel/uc4oiaf4q957vvrltdh94rcw/featured.

Buying and Selling Nomad Exiles

According to CryptoCompare, “Nomad Exiles (PRIDE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nomad Exiles has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nomad Exiles is 0.00609265 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,610.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pridemetaverse.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nomad Exiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nomad Exiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nomad Exiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nomad Exiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nomad Exiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.