Nomadland (NOMAD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,564.00

Nomadland (NOMAD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Nomadland has a total market capitalization of $1,183.96 and $13,564.00 worth of Nomadland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nomadland has traded 53% higher against the dollar. One Nomadland token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nomadland alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Nomadland

Nomadland’s genesis date was April 30th, 2022. Nomadland’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,000 tokens. The official website for Nomadland is www.nomadland.to. Nomadland’s official Twitter account is @nomadgame1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nomadland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nomadland (NOMAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nomadland has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nomadland is 0.00042006 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nomadland.to/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nomadland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nomadland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nomadland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nomadland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nomadland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.