Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $415,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $120.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

