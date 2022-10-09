Nowar Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (NOWAR)

Nowar (NOWAR) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Nowar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nowar has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Nowar has a total market capitalization of $26,079.03 and $12,795.00 worth of Nowar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nowar Profile

Nowar launched on June 11th, 2022. Nowar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Nowar’s official Twitter account is @devnowar and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nowar’s official website is www.nowars.site.

Nowar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nowar (NOWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nowar has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nowar is 0.00002608 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nowars.site/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nowar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nowar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nowar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

