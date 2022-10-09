Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $458,326.29 and $49,727.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud was first traded on November 5th, 2013. Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @nucocloud. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuco.cloud (NCDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2013and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nuco.cloud has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 25,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Nuco.cloud is 0.01816373 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $45,053.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nuco.cloud/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

