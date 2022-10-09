Nurse Cat Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (NCAT)

Nurse Cat (NCAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Nurse Cat has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Nurse Cat has a market capitalization of $14,383.72 and $10,565.00 worth of Nurse Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nurse Cat token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nurse Cat Profile

Nurse Cat’s genesis date was April 13th, 2022. Nurse Cat’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,000,000 tokens. Nurse Cat’s official Twitter account is @nursecatm2e. The official website for Nurse Cat is nursecat.co.

Nurse Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nurse Cat (NCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nurse Cat has a current supply of 900,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nurse Cat is 0.00002653 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $102.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nursecat.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nurse Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nurse Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nurse Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

