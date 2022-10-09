NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average is $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

