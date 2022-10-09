OAX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21.44 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $15.51 million and $21.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded 148.8% higher against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OAX’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @oax_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OAX is https://reddit.com/r/openanx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX (OAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. OAX has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 77,045,250.57684319 in circulation. The last known price of OAX is 0.19736565 USD and is down -9.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,826,453.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oax.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

