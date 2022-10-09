OBRok Token Trading 50.8% Lower This Week (OBROK)

OBRok Token (OBROK) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. OBRok Token has a total market cap of $10,222.45 and $107,030.00 worth of OBRok Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OBRok Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OBRok Token has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OBRok Token

OBRok Token’s launch date was June 17th, 2021. OBRok Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,458,668,220,513 tokens. The Reddit community for OBRok Token is https://reddit.com/r/obroktoken. OBRok Token’s official website is www.obroktoken.com. OBRok Token’s official Twitter account is @obroktoken.

Buying and Selling OBRok Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OBRok Token (OBROK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OBRok Token has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OBRok Token is 0 USD and is down -7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $32,652.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.obroktoken.com/.”

