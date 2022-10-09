Octafarm Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,196.00 (OCTF)

Octafarm (OCTF) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Octafarm token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Octafarm has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Octafarm has a total market capitalization of $33,466.53 and $10,196.00 worth of Octafarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Octafarm Profile

Octafarm launched on January 16th, 2022. Octafarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Octafarm is octafarm.fi. Octafarm’s official Twitter account is @octafarmfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Octafarm’s official message board is octafarmfi.medium.com. The Reddit community for Octafarm is https://reddit.com/r/octafarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Octafarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Octafarm (OCTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Octafarm has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Octafarm is 0.00332058 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://octafarm.fi.”

