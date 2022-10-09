Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases £5,120.50 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,325 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £5,120.50 ($6,187.17).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 155.50 ($1.88) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.27. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 173 ($2.09). The stock has a market cap of £161.91 million and a P/E ratio of 647.92.

