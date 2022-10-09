Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Lowered to $1.20 at Jefferies Financial Group

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $2.00 to $1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

OPAD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a mkt outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 5.10.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at 1.01 on Thursday. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 1.00 and a 52 week high of 9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 1.53 and its 200 day moving average is 3.21. The company has a market cap of $249.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.02. Offerpad Solutions had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of 1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 140,359 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 1.68 per share, with a total value of 235,803.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,378,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,315,218.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.