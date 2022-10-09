Oiler Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.94 Million (OIL)

Oiler (OIL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Oiler coin can currently be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Oiler has a total market cap of $6.94 million and $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oiler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Oiler Profile

Oiler’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oiler is www.oiler.network.

Buying and Selling Oiler

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oiler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oiler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oiler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oiler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.