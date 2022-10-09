OLA Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (OLA)

OLA (OLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One OLA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OLA has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. OLA has a market capitalization of $57,095.41 and approximately $18,031.00 worth of OLA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OLA’s genesis date was August 7th, 2021. OLA’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,416,283,058 tokens. OLA’s official Twitter account is @olacityoffical. OLA’s official message board is forum.olacity.com. OLA’s official website is olacity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OLA (OLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OLA has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OLA is 0.00000981 USD and is up 6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,222.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://olacity.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OLA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OLA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

