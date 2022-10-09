OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Markel were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 13.1% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Markel by 21.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 300.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 10.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,151.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.48 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,186.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,300.68.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

