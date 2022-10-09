OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 459.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $224.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.