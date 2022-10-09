OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

