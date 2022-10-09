OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 185.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in United Rentals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

