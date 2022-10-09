OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,890 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE RIO opened at $57.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.