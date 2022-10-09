OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NiSource by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NiSource by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

