OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Down 3.1 %

CBRE stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

