OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.