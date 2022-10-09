OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ING opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ING has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

