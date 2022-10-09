Olive Cash (OLIVE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $12,921.74

Olive Cash (OLIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Olive Cash has traded down 56.9% against the dollar. Olive Cash has a market capitalization of $12,921.74 and approximately $53,126.00 worth of Olive Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olive Cash token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Olive Cash Profile

Olive Cash launched on March 31st, 2021. Olive Cash’s total supply is 6,408,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,073,286 tokens. The official message board for Olive Cash is olive-cash.medium.com. Olive Cash’s official Twitter account is @olivecashbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Olive Cash is olive.cash.

Buying and Selling Olive Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Olive Cash (OLIVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Olive Cash has a current supply of 6,408,076 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Olive Cash is 0.00208436 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://olive.cash.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olive Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olive Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

