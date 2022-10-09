OLOID Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $9,309.00 (OLOID)

OLOID (OLOID) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, OLOID has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. OLOID has a total market capitalization of $9,309.00 and approximately $16,958.00 worth of OLOID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OLOID token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About OLOID

OLOID’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2022. OLOID’s total supply is 31,666,666 tokens. The Reddit community for OLOID is https://reddit.com/r/oloidtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OLOID’s official Twitter account is @oloidtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OLOID’s official website is tokenoloid.com.

OLOID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OLOID (OLOID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OLOID has a current supply of 31,666,666 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OLOID is 0.0004106 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $109.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenoloid.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLOID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OLOID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OLOID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

