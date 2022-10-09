Omni Consumer Protocols (OCP) Trading 41% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Omni Consumer Protocols (OCP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Omni Consumer Protocols token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Omni Consumer Protocols has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni Consumer Protocols has a total market capitalization of $100,240.28 and $172,043.00 worth of Omni Consumer Protocols was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni Consumer Protocols alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Omni Consumer Protocols Profile

Omni Consumer Protocols launched on April 25th, 2021. Omni Consumer Protocols’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,901,824 tokens. The official website for Omni Consumer Protocols is ocp.finance. The official message board for Omni Consumer Protocols is medium.com/omni-consumer-protocols. Omni Consumer Protocols’ official Twitter account is @omnic_pro.

Buying and Selling Omni Consumer Protocols

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Consumer Protocols (OCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Omni Consumer Protocols has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Consumer Protocols is 0.00841946 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ocp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Consumer Protocols directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Consumer Protocols should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Consumer Protocols using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Consumer Protocols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Consumer Protocols and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.