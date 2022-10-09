Omni Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $312.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Omni has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00008241 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $937,382.92 and $312.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00275144 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001364 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00029477 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003359 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,376 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is https://reddit.com/r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency . Omni has a current supply of 619,376.24850669 with 563,060.24850669 in circulation. The last known price of Omni is 1.6648 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.omnilayer.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

