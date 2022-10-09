OneLedger Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,965.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (OLT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. OneLedger has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $120,965.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger’s genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,936,797 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @oneledgertech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The official message board for OneLedger is blog.oneledger.io.

OneLedger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger (OLT) is a cryptocurrency . OneLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 506,936,796.9824598 in circulation. The last known price of OneLedger is 0.00598465 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $79,907.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oneledger.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

