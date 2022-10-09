OneRing Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45,719.52 (RING)

OneRing (RING) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, OneRing has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. OneRing has a total market capitalization of $45,719.52 and approximately $10,992.00 worth of OneRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRing token can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRing alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.37 or 1.00002385 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022315 BTC.

OneRing Profile

OneRing (RING) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2022. OneRing’s total supply is 9,532,839,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,091,835 tokens. OneRing’s official website is www.onering.tools. OneRing’s official Twitter account is @onering_tools and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OneRing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneRing (RING) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. OneRing has a current supply of 9,532,839,229 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OneRing is 0.01451475 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $250.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.onering.tools/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.