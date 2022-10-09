OneRoot Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $439,247.47 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $439,247.47 and $9,909.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @onerootnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OneRoot Network (RNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. OneRoot Network has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 284,073,816.715856 in circulation. The last known price of OneRoot Network is 0.00155915 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14,807.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oneroot.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

