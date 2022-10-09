Online Cold Wallet (OCW) Price Tops $0.0300

Online Cold Wallet (OCW) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Online Cold Wallet has a market cap of $18,786.22 and approximately $17,594.00 worth of Online Cold Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Online Cold Wallet has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Online Cold Wallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Online Cold Wallet’s launch date was April 14th, 2022. Online Cold Wallet’s total supply is 536,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,122 tokens. The official website for Online Cold Wallet is www.onlinecoldwallet.com. The official message board for Online Cold Wallet is medium.com/@ocwallet. Online Cold Wallet’s official Twitter account is @ocwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Online Cold Wallet (OCW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Online Cold Wallet has a current supply of 536,906 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Online Cold Wallet is 0.02488137 USD and is up 64.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $277.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.onlinecoldwallet.com.”

