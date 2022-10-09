Onyx Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $215,112.01 (ONYX)

Onyx (ONYX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Onyx has a total market cap of $215,112.01 and $55,107.00 worth of Onyx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onyx token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Onyx has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Onyx alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Onyx

Onyx’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,293,786 tokens. The official website for Onyx is onyxtoken.net. Onyx’s official Twitter account is @onyxtokenbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Onyx

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyx (ONYX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Onyx has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Onyx is 0.00043824 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onyxtoken.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onyx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onyx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onyx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onyx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.