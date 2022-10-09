Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $697,765.53

Open Platform (OPEN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $697,765.53 and $17,979.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theopenplatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @openplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Platform has a current supply of 1,745,447,045 with 1,061,610,421.5587 in circulation. The last known price of Open Platform is 0.00061828 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $19,611.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openfuture.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.