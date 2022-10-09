OpenLink Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12,894.48 (OLINK)

OpenLink (OLINK) traded 82.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One OpenLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OpenLink has traded 99.5% lower against the dollar. OpenLink has a market cap of $12,894.48 and $11,272.00 worth of OpenLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OpenLink Token Profile

OpenLink’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. OpenLink’s total supply is 20,200,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,165,002 tokens. OpenLink’s official Twitter account is @olinkdao. OpenLink’s official website is open-link.co.

OpenLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLink (OLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenLink has a current supply of 20,200,114 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLink is 0.01106738 USD and is up 22.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://open-link.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.