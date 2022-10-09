OpenOcean Hits 24 Hour Volume of $589,009.00 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One OpenOcean token can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $589,009.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001839 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $314.25 or 0.01618593 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean (OOE) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2019. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,707,559 tokens. The official website for OpenOcean is openocean.finance. The Reddit community for OpenOcean is https://reddit.com/r/openoceanfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OpenOcean’s official message board is blog.openocean.finance. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @openoceanglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenOcean Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean (OOE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenOcean has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 168,903,846 in circulation. The last known price of OpenOcean is 0.02355003 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $590,098.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openocean.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.