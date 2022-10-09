OpenStream World (OSW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32,779.81

OpenStream World (OSW) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, OpenStream World has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenStream World token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenStream World has a total market cap of $32,779.81 and $10,722.00 worth of OpenStream World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OpenStream World Profile

OpenStream World’s launch date was November 17th, 2021. OpenStream World’s total supply is 680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,477,600 tokens. OpenStream World’s official website is openstream.world. OpenStream World’s official Twitter account is @openstreamworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenStream World

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenStream World (OSW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenStream World has a current supply of 680,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenStream World is 0.00933705 USD and is down -7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openstream.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenStream World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenStream World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenStream World using one of the exchanges listed above.

