OpenSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22,740.00 (OSWAP)

OpenSwap (OSWAP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One OpenSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OpenSwap has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. OpenSwap has a market cap of $209,783.81 and approximately $22,740.00 worth of OpenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OpenSwap Token Profile

OpenSwap launched on August 31st, 2021. OpenSwap’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,400,000 tokens. The official message board for OpenSwap is openswapdex.medium.com. OpenSwap’s official Twitter account is @openswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenSwap is https://reddit.com/r/openswapdex. The official website for OpenSwap is www.openswap.xyz.

OpenSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenSwap (OSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenSwap has a current supply of 220,000,000 with 21,118,055 in circulation. The last known price of OpenSwap is 0.00795084 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18,589.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openswap.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

