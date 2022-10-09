Oppenheimer Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

WFC opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,195.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 129,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

