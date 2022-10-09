Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

