OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of OraSure Technologies worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

OSUR stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $280.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.01.

Insider Activity

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronny B. Lancaster purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronny B. Lancaster acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,782 shares in the company, valued at $419,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Celano acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,085.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,200 shares of company stock worth $263,538 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.