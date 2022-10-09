Orca (ORCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.40 Million

Orca (ORCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Orca token can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00004256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orca has a total market cap of $18.40 million and $3.54 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orca has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orca alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Orca Profile

Orca was first traded on February 24th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,254,406 tokens. Orca’s official Twitter account is @orca_so and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orca is https://reddit.com/r/orca_so and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orca’s official website is www.orca.so. Orca’s official message board is orca-so.medium.com.

Orca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca (ORCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Orca has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Orca is 0.82870827 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $247,611.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orca.so/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.