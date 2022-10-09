Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.38 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $88.50 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.