Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 32.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raymond James Price Performance

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $107.12 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

