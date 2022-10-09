Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 3,919 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $773,363,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $44,231,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,472 shares of company stock worth $5,738,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

