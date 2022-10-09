Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after buying an additional 57,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LAD opened at $205.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.