Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,953 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

